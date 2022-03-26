Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Short Interest Up 275.0% in March

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ARTH opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. Arch Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.

