Arqma Market Cap Tops $438,775.85 (ARQ)

Arqma (ARQ) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Arqma has a market capitalization of $438,775.85 and $12,953.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0344 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arqma has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,663.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,134.09 or 0.07017142 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.51 or 0.00278768 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.76 or 0.00807737 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00106758 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00013272 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007615 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $207.64 or 0.00464900 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.54 or 0.00462435 BTC.

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,804,871 coins and its circulating supply is 12,760,327 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.