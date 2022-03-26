Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Gap Up to $3.81

Shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.81, but opened at $3.93. Arrival shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 76,193 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arrival in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Arrival from $20.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $8.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Arrival by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Arrival during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Arrival during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Arrival during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrival during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

About Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

