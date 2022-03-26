Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Gap Up to $3.81

Shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.81, but opened at $3.93. Arrival shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 76,193 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arrival in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Arrival from $20.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $8.69.
About Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)
Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arrival (ARVL)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.