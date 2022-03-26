Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives $82.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARWR. TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of ARWR opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.14. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $38.89 and a 1 year high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $27.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.30 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas B. Given acquired 655 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,472.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 19,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $1,268,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,763 shares of company stock valued at $13,633,010. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,923 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

