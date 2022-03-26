Artemis Strategic Investment Corp’s (NASDAQ:ARTEU) Lock-Up Period Will End on March 29th

Artemis Strategic Investment’s (NASDAQ:ARTEU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, March 29th. Artemis Strategic Investment had issued 17,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ ARTEU opened at $10.07 on Friday. Artemis Strategic Investment has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $10.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $500,000.

