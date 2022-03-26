Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (ARESF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0392 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Shares of ARESF stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.50.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARESF shares. Desjardins increased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.