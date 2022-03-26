Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Short Interest Update

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the February 28th total of 221,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days.
Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0392 per share. This is a boost from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.
