Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Short Interest Update

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the February 28th total of 221,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0392 per share. This is a boost from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.04.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.