Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $2.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.86 million, a P/E ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Assertio has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $3.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79.

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Assertio had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Assertio will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

