Asset Management Corp IL ADV Acquires 1,791 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,194,000 after buying an additional 4,810,319 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after buying an additional 2,764,341 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $298,028,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,859,000 after buying an additional 1,827,675 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,233,000 after buying an additional 1,782,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $141.92 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.27 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

