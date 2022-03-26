Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXSGet Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Astria Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($0.75). Astria Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.44) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.57). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.14) to ($2.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Astria Therapeutics.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($11.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($10.34).

ATXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astria Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Astria Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

ATXS stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.90. 7,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,226. Astria Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.61.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

