Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Up 312.5% in March

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 312.5% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Atento stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. Atento has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $30.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.
A number of analysts have issued reports on ATTO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atento in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atento currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.
Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.
