Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Up 312.5% in March

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 312.5% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Atento stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. Atento has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $30.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATTO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atento in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atento currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Atento by 40,368.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Atento during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atento during the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Atento by 19.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Atento by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

