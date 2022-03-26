Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

Separately, Bank of America lowered their target price on Athersys from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of ATHX stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Athersys will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Camardo bought 132,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $102,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Athersys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,624,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Athersys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Athersys by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 661,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 339,060 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Athersys by 249.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 335,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 557,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 292,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys (Get Rating)

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

