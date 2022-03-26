Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Issues Earnings Results

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.

ATHA stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.74. 458,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,392. Athira Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Athira Pharma by 56.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Athira Pharma by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Athira Pharma by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATHA. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Athira Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

