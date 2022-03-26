Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.36

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.36 and traded as low as $2.83. Atlantic American shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 27,705 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic American by 59.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 46,586 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic American during the third quarter valued at $117,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantic American during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atlantic American by 13.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in Atlantic American by 28.6% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

