Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.36

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.36 and traded as low as $2.83. Atlantic American shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 27,705 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $58.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36.
About Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)
Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.
