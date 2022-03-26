Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $101.00 to $115.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Atmos Energy traded as high as $116.92 and last traded at $116.87, with a volume of 9954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.67.

ATO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.86. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ATO)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

