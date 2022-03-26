Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Raised by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $219.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.26 and a 200-day moving average of $217.96. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.85 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $927,891 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

