Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$16.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.50 to C$15.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.33.

TSE APR.UN opened at C$14.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$568.41 million and a PE ratio of 5.40. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a fifty-two week low of C$11.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

