Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVLR. Citigroup began coverage on Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 2,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $385,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $128,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,135. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Avalara by 408.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Avalara in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avalara in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avalara in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in Avalara by 760.6% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.32. 692,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,108. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avalara has a 1-year low of $74.28 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -66.43 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.34 and a 200-day moving average of $136.00.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avalara will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

