Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 14,216 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,471 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,216 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.0% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $67,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $168,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $303.68 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $231.10 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $296.45 and a 200-day moving average of $310.66.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

