Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 5,804 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $6,222,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after buying an additional 214,750 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 469.7% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 206,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after buying an additional 170,199 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NCLH opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.57.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.58.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.