Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,693,000 after acquiring an additional 108,520 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 898,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,289,000 after acquiring an additional 39,038 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 46.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NVO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Danske raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.00.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $106.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.71. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.741 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

