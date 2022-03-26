Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 248,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 63,645 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $864,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCL shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.19.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCL stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.07.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.79) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

