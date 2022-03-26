Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 133 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,148 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,522,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,088,000 after acquiring an additional 752,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,247,707,000 after acquiring an additional 331,051 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,028,000 after acquiring an additional 263,557 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,992,000 after acquiring an additional 240,696 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO stock opened at $232.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $167.65 and a 1 year high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

