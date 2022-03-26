Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,017 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,602,000 after buying an additional 1,257,419 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $52.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.71. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $45.80 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.