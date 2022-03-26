Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 593 Shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Total Return ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:WBND opened at $22.68 on Friday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.