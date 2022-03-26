Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.97. Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 401,860 shares trading hands.

ASM has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $97.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:ASM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 524.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 80,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 30,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

