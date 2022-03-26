Aviva plc (LON:AV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 504.67 ($6.64).

AV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.11) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 470 ($6.19) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.98) to GBX 520 ($6.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 468 ($6.16) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Aviva alerts:

Aviva stock opened at GBX 437.80 ($5.76) on Friday. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 361.10 ($4.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 448.80 ($5.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 426.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 411.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.17 billion and a PE ratio of 8.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a GBX 100 ($1.32) dividend. This represents a yield of 23.93%. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $14.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.27%.

In other Aviva news, insider Amanda Blanc purchased 131,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 380 ($5.00) per share, with a total value of £501,364.40 ($660,037.39).

About Aviva (Get Rating)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.