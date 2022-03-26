B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Short Interest Update

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the February 28th total of 133,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,438,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of BTDG opened at $0.00 on Friday. B2Digital has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
