Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Babylon Holdings Limited is a digital healthcare company. Babylon Holdings Limited, formerly known as Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BBLN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Babylon in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Babylon from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Babylon in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. started coverage on Babylon in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Babylon in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of BBLN opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07. Babylon has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. The company provides assistance to navigate the health system by connecting patients digitally to the clinicians. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

