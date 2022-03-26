Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives $266.53 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $259.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $4.07 on Monday, hitting $146.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,643,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,516,814. Baidu has a 1 year low of $102.18 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Baidu by 9.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Baidu by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Baidu by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Baidu by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Baidu by 2.3% during the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.