Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Short Interest Update

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,149,700 shares, an increase of 1,173.5% from the February 28th total of 168,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Banco BPM stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. Banco BPM has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.26.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BNCZF. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco BPM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Banco BPM from €3.80 ($4.18) to €3.10 ($3.41) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Banco BPM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco BPM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.15.

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

