Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) traded up 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.56 and last traded at $17.50. 4,479 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 258,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Banco Santander raised Banco Macro to a “hold” rating and set a $17.70 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Macro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.44.

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.83. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $462.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.58 million. Equities analysts predict that Banco Macro S.A. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Banco Macro by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Macro by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Banco Macro by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

