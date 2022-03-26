Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.030-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $547 million-$555 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $569.20 million.Bandwidth also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.070 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.07.

NASDAQ BAND traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.33. 432,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,174. The company has a market capitalization of $764.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 0.71. Bandwidth has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $145.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Brian D. Bailey purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $274,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $62,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 21,135 shares of company stock valued at $616,629 and sold 2,107 shares valued at $133,239. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 528,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,067,000 after buying an additional 81,542 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 103.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after buying an additional 148,866 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,113,000 after buying an additional 33,516 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth $15,654,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

