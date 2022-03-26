Bank of America Lowers CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

COMM has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Northland Securities downgraded CommScope from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded CommScope from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommScope from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CommScope from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.82.

Get CommScope alerts:

Shares of COMM opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. CommScope has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.64.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. CommScope’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy T. Yates bought 5,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Derrick A. Roman bought 7,500 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 28,500 shares of company stock worth $251,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CommScope by 16.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CommScope by 1.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in CommScope by 1,389,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 13,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CommScope by 42.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 770,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,412,000 after acquiring an additional 230,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in CommScope by 222.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Company Profile (Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.