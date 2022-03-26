Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Lowered to $63.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of New York Mellon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.07.

BK opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average is $56.71. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $45.80 and a twelve month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,021,932,000 after purchasing an additional 957,284 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,807,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,240,000 after buying an additional 193,129 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $555,083,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,414,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,389,000 after buying an additional 402,970 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,994,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,268,000 after buying an additional 448,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

