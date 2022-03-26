Barclays Cuts Network International (LON:NETW) Price Target to GBX 340

Network International (LON:NETW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 340 ($4.48) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.19) price objective on shares of Network International in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Network International from GBX 550 ($7.24) to GBX 505 ($6.65) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Network International in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Network International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 444.17 ($5.85).

Shares of NETW stock opened at GBX 258.50 ($3.40) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 236.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 288.93. Network International has a 1-year low of GBX 152.90 ($2.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 459.90 ($6.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In related news, insider Diane Radley acquired 15,000 shares of Network International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.82) per share, for a total transaction of £32,100 ($42,259.08).

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

