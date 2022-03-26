Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $66.38 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,373 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.4% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $66,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665,264 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after buying an additional 10,842,148 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 25,253.5% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,432,619 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,066,522,000 after buying an additional 3,128,509 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

MSFT stock opened at $303.68 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $231.10 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

