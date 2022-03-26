Base Protocol Trading Up 5.1% Over Last Week (BASE)

Base Protocol (BASE) traded up 41.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $550,429.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Base Protocol has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $3.31 or 0.00007399 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Base Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00035644 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00112278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Base Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Base Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.