Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $109.87 Million

Brokerages predict that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) will post sales of $109.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.73 million. Bassett Furniture Industries reported sales of $113.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year sales of $450.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $450.50 million to $450.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $464.69 million, with estimates ranging from $454.38 million to $475.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of BSET stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.76. 113,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,881. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.39. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.60%.

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $80,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

