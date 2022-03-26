BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decrease of 79.0% from the February 28th total of 113,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:BBSEY opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01. BB Seguridade Participações has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $5.14.

BB Seguridade Participações SA participates in companies that provide insurance and brokerage services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment includes insurance and reinsurance, pension plan, health, and capitalization operations. The Brokerage segment involves brokerage services and administration, promotion and viability of life and capitalization insurances, pension plan, dental plan and health insurance.

