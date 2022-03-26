BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decrease of 79.0% from the February 28th total of 113,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:BBSEY opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01. BB Seguridade Participações has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $5.14.
About BB Seguridade Participações (Get Rating)
