Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.51, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLCM traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 71,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.32. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.91% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLCM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.