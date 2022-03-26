Belvedere Trading LLC Purchases 4,897 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Belvedere Trading LLC raised its position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in RealReal were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in RealReal by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in RealReal by 2,059.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 105.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the third quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Arnon Katz sold 21,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $164,539.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $358,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,950 shares of company stock worth $1,125,362. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on REAL shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of RealReal from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of RealReal from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of RealReal from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.18.

Shares of REAL stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,176,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,011. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The company has a market cap of $730.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). RealReal had a negative net margin of 50.48% and a negative return on equity of 161.45%. The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

