Belvedere Trading LLC Sells 111,150 Shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Belvedere Trading LLC decreased its position in shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,150 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in Meta Materials were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMAT. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Meta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Materials by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Meta Materials by 702.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares during the period. 14.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Materials alerts:

Meta Materials stock traded down 0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 1.86. 3,446,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,637,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Meta Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 1.38 and a fifty-two week high of 21.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 1.75 and its 200-day moving average is 3.30.

In other Meta Materials news, CTO Jonathan Waldern sold 171,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 1.85, for a total transaction of 317,149.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Meta Materials (Get Rating)

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.