Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 70.1% from the February 28th total of 10,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 43.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 22,579 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 549.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 71,671 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 55.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 19,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. Benitec Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $5.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; and BB-103 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

