Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $10.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.68.

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bio-Path by 1,976.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 38,041 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bio-Path by 23.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Bio-Path during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Bio-Path during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Bio-Path during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Path Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.