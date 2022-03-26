Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

BIO opened at $564.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $589.83 and a 200-day moving average of $691.84. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $524.19 and a 52-week high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIO. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

