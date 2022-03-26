Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bird Rides Inc. is an electric vehicle company. It provides transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities. Bird Rides Inc., formerly known as Switchback II Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Get Bird Global alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bird Global in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

BRDS opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28. Bird Global has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $9.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRDS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bird Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bird Global (BRDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.