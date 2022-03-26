BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Market Cap Hits $4.20 Million

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and $267,437.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.77 or 0.00460823 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00097450 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00103951 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005062 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000575 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,971,852,339 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

