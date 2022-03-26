Bitfarms (BITF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 28th.

Bitfarms stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. Bitfarms has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $748.32 million and a P/E ratio of -373.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Bitfarms by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 259,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 33,256 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 1,914.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 256,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bitfarms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

