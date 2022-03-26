Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.30.

Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.89. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $29.02.

Black Diamond Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BDTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.29. Analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDTX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4,599.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after buying an additional 588,232 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

